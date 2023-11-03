New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 52,907 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,907 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

NYSE F opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

