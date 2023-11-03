IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IQV. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.29.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $190.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

