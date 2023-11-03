Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 426 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 102.4% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Caterpillar by 12.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $239.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

