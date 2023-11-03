New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 507 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,863,000 after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,061,000 after acquiring an additional 471,969 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.12.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $213.11 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $216.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.48.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

