Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,256,000 after acquiring an additional 739,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.