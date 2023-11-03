Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New $7.95 Million Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,952,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Envista by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 8.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth $390,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Envista Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NVST stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

