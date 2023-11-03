Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 547 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $169.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

