Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,132 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average of $100.28.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.