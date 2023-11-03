Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.95 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 88.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Up 2.9 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.74.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

