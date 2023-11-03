Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $426.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.29 and its 200-day moving average is $399.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.09 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $21,978,173. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
