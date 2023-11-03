iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.66.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

