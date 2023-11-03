Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,881,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,752,140 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $159,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 850.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,515,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

