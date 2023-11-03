Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $139.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

