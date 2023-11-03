Towercrest Capital Management Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of XOM opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $436.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

