8,916 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 182.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

