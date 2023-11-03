Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 1,186 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,248,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 454,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,820.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 415,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 393,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

