Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,188,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $80.51 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.