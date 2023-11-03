Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 1,921 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

