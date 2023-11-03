New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $87,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.43.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.50.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software



Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

