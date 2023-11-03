New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,663 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $104,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,110 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 179,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 80,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.8 %

ICE stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.