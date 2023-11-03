New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $148.43 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Boston Scientific worth $148,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

