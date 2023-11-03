New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $135.50 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,839 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $135,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 25.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.63.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.91 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

