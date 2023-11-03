JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $78.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $80.17 and a 52 week high of $108.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

