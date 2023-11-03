Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading Up 6.2% After Strong Earnings

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $115.47 and last traded at $115.21. Approximately 990,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,880,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.52.

The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Stephens dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 774,515 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average of $127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

