1,189 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

