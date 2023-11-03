Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $46,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Trading Down 0.5 %

PGR stock opened at $158.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.21 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.