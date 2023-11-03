Lincoln National Corp Sells 356 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,686 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,431 shares of company stock worth $4,927,751 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $147.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.19 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

