Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 106.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,749 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

