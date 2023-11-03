New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $242.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $242.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,859 shares of company stock worth $17,664,512 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

