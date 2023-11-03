New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 309,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after buying an additional 58,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 471.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.82.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AVB opened at $167.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

