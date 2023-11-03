Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $151.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

