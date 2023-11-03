American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

