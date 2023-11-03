Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $34.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

