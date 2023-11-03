Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $121.05 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

