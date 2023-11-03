Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after buying an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $206,493,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG opened at $34.65 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

