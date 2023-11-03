Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $549,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $65.65 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

