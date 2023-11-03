Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $218.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,236 shares of company stock worth $4,616,367. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

