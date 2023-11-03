Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 967.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,619 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.17. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

