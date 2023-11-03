Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.12 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

