Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $206,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,923. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $318.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.05. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

