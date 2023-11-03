Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $333,689,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,548 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $190,865,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL opened at $131.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

