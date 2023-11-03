Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 33,609 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $25,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.95.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

