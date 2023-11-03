Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.41.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $133.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

