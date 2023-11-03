Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,109,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,759 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.4% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $497,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $128.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

