Pegasus Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $128.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

