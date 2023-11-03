Atria Investments Inc Purchases 3,262 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

