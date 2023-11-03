Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,017 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.