Atria Investments Inc Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,937 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.