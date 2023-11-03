Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,202 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464,865 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,370 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 182.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.