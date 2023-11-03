Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Cut by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $130,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 57,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

